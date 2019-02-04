Police searching for missing woman from Edenton

EDENTON, N.C. – At 12 p.m. on February 2, the Edenton Police Department responded to a report of a missing woman.

The Edenton Police are looking for 29-year-old Christina Dassler.

Dassler is described as a white female 5 foot 2 inches and weighs 100 pounds with shoulder length red/brown hair.

Dassler was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Bridgetown Ave Edenton, North Carolina.

The Edenton Police Department urges anyone with any information to please call the Edenton Police Department at (252)-482-4444.

Persons may also email us using Anonymous Crime Tips at: http://www.edentonpd.com.