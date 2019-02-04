Police are investigating a cellphone robbery in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. – On January 31, police were notified of a robbery that took place at a Verizon store located on Armory Drive.

Two unknown male entered the Verizon Store. One subject was wearing a camouflage jacket with a black hoodie and jeans with black shoes.

The second subject was wearing a black beanie with a dark colored sweater and tan shoes.

The man wearing the camouflage jacket stole three cell phones from a display and then fled the store on foot in an unknown direction.

Contact that Franklin Police department with any information involving this incident.

There is no further information at this time. Stay with News 3 as we update this story.