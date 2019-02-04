Patriots Six-cess resonates in The 757 as pair of local coaches win Super Bowl LIII

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA, Ga. - One has coached for more than four decades. One is a coaching rookie. Both are Super Bowl champions and both were groomed in Hampton Roads.

Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears, a Suffolk native, is now a six-time Super Bowl champion. Fears is a 42-year coaching veteran, spending his last 19 on the staff of the Patriots. News 3 visited with Fears, a former player and assistant coach at William & Mary, and his wife Beverly - a Portsmouth native and also a William & Mary graduate after New England knocked off the Los Angeles Rams 13-to-3 to win Super Bowl LIII.

Deron Mayo, a Kecoughtan High School alumnus, is in his first season as an assistant strength & conditioning coach with the Patriots. Mayo was a co-captain for the Old Dominion football team in 2010 and is the first former Monarch to sign an NFL contract (Denver 2011). Mayo is the younger brother of former Patriots first round Draft pick and Super Bowl champion Jerod Mayo.

Mayo's Super Bowl win means ODU's football program has produced a Super Bowl champion in back to back years. Last season, long snapper Rick Lovato won a title with the Philadelphia Eagles.