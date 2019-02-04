× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Enjoy spring because winter will be back soon!

It’s going to feel like spring this week before winter makes a big comeback.

Your Tuesday will start off with a few clouds around and some patchy fog. But once that burns off, we should enjoy plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. That’s about 20° warmer than normal.

Wednesday won’t be quite as my mild as a weak cold front pays us a visit. But we still expect high temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

That cold front will push back north as a warm front on Thursday. We may see a few light showers as it crosses the region on Thursday morning and we expect plenty of cloud cover. But temperatures will climb into the low-to-mid 70s.

And we will end the work week with springlike temperatures, with highs in the lower 70s.

But a powerful cold front will bring us some afternoon showers and a huge drop in temperatures. Most of us will wake up on Saturday morning in the upper 20s and the lower 30s and only climb to around 40° in the afternoon, despite plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will moderate on Sunday into the upper 40s with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. And we warm up even more on Monday into the mid 50s. But the trade-off is rain. In fact, the long-range forecast is for wetter-than-normal conditions over the next few weeks. Keep the umbrella handy.

