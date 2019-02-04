Nine children taken to hospital after eating marijuana gummy bears at Ohio school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – Emergency crews responded to a school on Cleveland's east side Monday afternoon after at least 14 students were given marijuana gummy bears, the Cleveland Division of Police said.

Paramedics took nine children from Anton Grdina School to Rainbow Babies And Children's Hospital after they complained of illness, according to police. They ranged in age from 5 to 9 and are listed in stable condition.

The parents of the five other students declined to send their kids to the hospital.

A Cleveland Metropolitan School District spokeswoman said three students were handing out the candy at lunch when some of the aides noticed the odd wrapper. The children said they got the gummy bears from home.

CMSD said in a statement:

"Although we have not yet received a report on the suspicious candy, the principal used the opportunity to remind parents and caregivers of the importance of keeping medicines and other items that may be harmful to children locked up to ensure the safety of all students."

Anton Grdina teaches students from pre-K to eighth grade.