More than 1,000 golden retrievers descend on Golden for International Golden Retriever Day

Golden, CO (KDVR) – Golden welcomed hundreds of golden retrievers Sunday in honor of International Golden Retriever Day.

Visit Golden and the Golden Retriever Rescue of the Rockies teamed up to organize the event.

The group of dogs and their owners walked through the streets of Golden, pausing to take a photo under the “Welcome to Golden” arch in the historic downtown.

There were “pupaccinos” on hand and 100 toys from KONG (which was founded in Golden) were given away.

Organizers were expecting a few hundred dogs and owners to attend the event. However, they say 911 golden retrievers were counted crossing the Washington Avenue Bridge. Additionally, they estimate more than 1,000 goldens were at the event, as not all crossed the bridge.

The estimated figure far surpasses the current record for the most golden retrievers gathered in one place at the same time. In July 2018, 361 of the dogs gathered in Inverness-shire, Scotland to celebrate 150 years of the breed.