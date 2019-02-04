× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Up and down temperatures all week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Get ready for wild temperature swings this week… Highs will warm into the upper 50s today, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect rain showers today, mainly in NE NC. The overall trend today will be more clouds and rain for areas to the SE and more sunshine for areas to the NW.

We will warm into the upper 60s tomorrow, almost 20 degrees above normal. We will see more sunshine tomorrow. Temperatures will return to the mid 50s on Wednesday with more clouds and an isolated shower.

Highs will climb into the mid 70s for Thursday and Friday, near record high temperatures for those dates. A cold front will move through later on Friday, bringing us a bigger chance for rain and more temperature changes. Highs will fall into the 40s this weekend.

Today: AM Showers, Mix of Clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 40. Winds: NE/W 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W/N 5-10

