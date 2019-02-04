MEAC suspends six players after Norfolk State-Howard scuffle

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State Athletics Director Marty L. Miller accepted the MEAC’s one-game suspension of three Spartans after Saturday’s scuffle following a win at Howard.

Jordan Butler, Nic Thomas, and Kyonze Chavis have all been suspended for Saturday’s contest at Bethune-Cookman, the conference announced Sunday evening.

“The MEAC office has ruled on the situation that occurred after the game at Howard. We are complying with their ruling,” Miller said Monday afternoon.

“It is unfortunate that the situation escalated as it did at the end of the game. Although it was a great comeback victory for the team, it heightened the emotions on both sides. We must be better prepared for those kind of environments in the future.”

Since MEAC play began, Norfolk State is a perfect 8-and-0. The Spartans sit atop the conference standings by a full game.