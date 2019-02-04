Man shot while walking in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Monday night.

Around 8:44 p.m., dispatchers received a call for a shooting in the 3400 block of Marshall Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the 23-year-old Newport News man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim told police he was walking on Wickham Avenue when he heard gunshots and was hit.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say dispatchers also received a few calls of gunshots in the Marshall Courts area where they officers found the victim. Authorities are still trying to find out where the shooting actually happened.

There is currently no suspect information.

The investigation remains ongoing.

