Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax responds to report hinting at allegations of sexual assault

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia’s Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax responded on Twitter to a report that hinted at sexual assault allegations that were brought against him over the last year.

The release by Fairfax comes as the Lt. Governor waits to see if he will become Virginia’s 2nd every African-American Governor after racist photos in Gov. Ralph Northam’s EVMS yearbook appeared in media circulation on Friday.

The post on Fairfax’s account responded to what was called “defamatory and false allegations,” and said the Lt. Governor would take “appropriate legal action.”

“Lt. Governor Fairfax has an outstanding and well-earned reputation for treating people with dignity and respect. He has never assaulted anyone — ever– in any way, shape, or form,” added the statement. The statement also expressed that the Washington Post had examined the allegations against Fairfax and considered not to publish them.

The report on Fairfax was first published by the conservative-leaning online publication Big League Politics, which sourced a Facebook post of a Standford University fellow. The account hints at misconduct by Fairfax at the 2004 Democratic National Convention when he was a staffer for then-presidential candidate John Kerry.

Fairfax did not hold any political offices prior to becoming Lieutenant Governor. Fairfax served as Assistant United States Attorney General for the Eastern District of Virginia in the Major Crimes and Narcotics Unit of the Alexandria Division. He’s a graduate of the Columbia Law School after earning his undergraduate degree at Duke University.

On his campaign website, Fairfax says, “Our top priority must be creating higher-paying jobs and economic security and opportunity. Working together, we’ll expand access to capital for small businesses, restructure student loan debt to lower the burden on families, reform our juvenile justice system, expand access to healthcare, and defend our constitutional rights. Together, we’ll make our Commonwealth an even better place to live, work, raise a family, pursue a high-quality education and career, and grow a business.”

Fairfax is married to Dr. Cerina Fairfax, who is a family dentist. They have one son, Cameron, and one daughter, Carys.