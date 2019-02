NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News firefighters are responding to a fire located on the campus of Christopher Newport University.

Currently, State Police, Christopher Newport Police, and Newport News Firefighters are all on the scene.

State Police are reported to be in charge of the investigation.

No injuries have been reported at this time and officials have said there is no danger to the public or students on campus.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.