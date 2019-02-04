Duck Donuts to offer special Valentine’s Day assortment

Duck Donuts is offering a lovely alternative for those looking for a Valentine’s Day gift that goes above and beyond the traditional bouquet of flowers and chocolate.

Starting now through February 28, guests can gift their special someone with the Love Assortment.

The Love Assortment features Valentine’s Day inspired sprinkles, limited-time Heath toffee crunch topping and two large candied roses.

“We want to give our guests the opportunity to show their loved ones how much they appreciate them,” said Russ DiGilio, founder and CEO of Duck Donuts Franchising Company. “The Love Assortment is a great way to let your significant other know that they’re one-of-a kind, just like our warm, delicious donuts.”

Gift ranging from apparel and gift cards, to assorted drink-ware and collectible rubber ducks will be offered in the Love Assortment.

The Cozy Combinations Assortment, which features a toffee crunch topping made with Heath, and the seasonal Winter Roast coffee will be available until March 31.

Guests are encouraged to try pairing a chocolate iced donut with toffee crunch and a fresh cup of the Winter Roast. The nutty toffee taste balances the hazelnut-butterscotch hues of the coffee.

Duck Donuts specializes in made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles which include traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon.

To learn more about local promotions or locate the nearest Duck Donuts, click here.