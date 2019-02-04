Demi Lovato quits Twitter after 21 Savage backlash

Demi Lovato found humor in some memes about 21 Savage, but other people didn’t find that so funny.

The singer deactivated her Twitter account Sunday after she was criticized for tweeting, “So far 21 Savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl.”

The rapper was the subject of conversation on social media after he was arrested in Atlanta early Sunday by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

He is accused of being a UK citizen who entered the United States legally when he was a minor in July 2005, but he allegedly failed to leave under the terms of his nonimmigrant visa.

Lovato got dragged for her tweet.

Rapper Wale asked Lovato, “Why is somebody freedom funny…I don’t get the joke.”

In a now-deleted tweet captured by The Shade Room, Lovato wrote back: “Wale just salty I never replied to his desperate tweets years ago.”

“Still ain’t gon disrespect you…still praying for you Demi. Glad u seen my old tweets. Hopefully you seen the ones providing comfort and prayer when you were down. I don’t kick people when they down. Go queen,” Wale responded.

“A lot of people were sending you love light, prayers etc,” he also tweeted. “When people were making jokes about u at a rough time. A lot of people. Bless up.”

Lovato later clarified her comments in an Instagram story, writing that she “wasn’t laughing at anyone getting deported.”

Rather, she said she was laughing about the fact that no one knew 21 Savage was British.

“The meme I posted/was talking about was of him writing with a feather pen,” she wrote. “Sorry if I offended anyone.”