College of William & Mary cancels Gov. Northam’s Charter Day appearance

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam will not speak at the College of William & Mary’s Charter Day event after University president Katherine A. Rowe says she reached out to the governor’s office following the racist EVMS yearbook picture.

“However, under the circumstances, it has become clear that the Governor’s presence would fundamentally disrupt the sense of campus unity we aspire to and hope for with this event. We have conferred with the governor’s office, and he will not be part of Friday’s program,” said Rowe in her statement released Monday morning.

Rowe, who has only been the University’s president for seven months, had her swearing-in officiated by Northam. She also stated that Northam has been a welcoming ambassador for the Commonwealth while she has been at William & Mary.

“That behavior has no place in civil society — not 35 years ago, not today. It stands in stark opposition to William & Mary’s core values of equity and inclusion, which sustain our mission of learning, teaching, and research,” added Rowe.

Northam (D) called an unscheduled senior staff meeting Sunday night as he considered resigning after two days of defiance amid controversy over racist photo in his medical school yearbook.

According to The Washington Post, people familiar with the meeting have reported that the governor has not reached a final decision about what he will do next.

It was unclear who was at the meeting. It is known that the meeting involved senior staffers of color. However, The person would become governor if Northam resigned, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, was not there, the people said.

Northam spent most of this Sunday in seclusion at his home on the Eastern Shore while confidantes delivered conflicting advice about whether he should resign or continue his term, according to people close to the governor.

Some of Gov. Northam’s longtime allies in Virginia’s Democratic Party took their calls for resignation Sunday. Many of them arguing that the discovery of a racist photo on his 1984 medical school yearbook page had made him unable to continue to lead the state.

See below the full statement from William & Mary President Katherine A. Rowe: