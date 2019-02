Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Author Tim Receveur is launching his book Old Soldiers, Saloons, and Community: The Unique History of Phoebus, Virginia with a talk and book signing as part of the Hampton History Museum’s Port Hampton Lecture Series on Monday, February 4.

He stops by the studio first to tell about the new book and offer a brief history lesson about the area.

To learn more visit www.hamptonhistorymuseum.org.