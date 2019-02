Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is known to deliver a pop quiz to his players during film sessions. Apparently it's to keep his players on their toes and continue learning.

Belichick has five Super Bowl titles, so he's obviously doing something right. Therefore, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler pulled a page out of Coach Belichick's playbook and went to class.

The class? Mrs. James' second grade class at Kempsville Elementary in Virginia Beach.