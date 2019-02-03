Portsmouth Police investigating after Dollar General robbery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a Saturday-morning robbery at the Dollar General in the 6200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

According to police, the call came in at 8:15 a.m. for the robbery. A male suspect wearing a reflective work vest entered the business and demanded money.

The man pointed a firearm at the clerk, then fled on foot in an unknown direction of travel.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know can identify this man, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.