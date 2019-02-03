Portsmouth man arrested, charged in Saturday night homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A man is behind bars after a Saturday-night stabbing left another man dead.

According to police, dispatch received a call requesting police and medical response to the 500 block of Madison Street at 10:14 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found an adult man, identified as 49-year-old Donnell Joyner, suffering from a stab wound to the upper body.

Medics responded, and Joyner was pronounced dead.

Detectives charged 46-year-old Al Jerry Hargrave with second-degree murder as a result of their investigation. There is no information yet on a court date for Hargrave.