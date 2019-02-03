Patriots beat Rams 13-3 in lowest-scoring Super Bowl game ever

ATLANTA, Ga. – The Rams and Patriots saved the best for last. With three minimal action quarters, the fourth quarter provided the excitement. Tom Brady connected with Rob Gronkowski for a 29-yard deep ball that put the Patriots at the two-yard line.

Running back Sony Michel waltzed into the end zone on the ensuing play, putting New England on top 10-3 with 7:00 remaining in the fourth quarter. New England would beat the Rams 13-3 to win their sixth Super Bowl in franchise history.

It’s also the sixth title for Tom Brady, the most in NFL history by an individual player. Brady went 21-of-35 for 262 yards and an interception.

Michel, a rookie, rushed for 94 yards and the go-ahead touchdown. Rex Burkhead rushed for 43 yards.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff was sacked four times, and completed less than 50-percent of his passes.

