Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: A little rain and a whole lot of warmth!

We could start the work week with a few showers and end the work week with record-setting temperatures.

A stubborn area of low pressure has been bringing showers along the North Carolina coast for much of Sunday. And we could see a little lingering rain to kick off Monday. The best chance for rain will be along the Outer Banks. But we will keep a 20% chance for morning showers as far north as the Southside of Hampton Roads.

It will be cooler on Monday with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s with a mixture of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon.

Ahead of an approaching cold front, Tuesday will be significantly warmer. Expect plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 60s, with a few low 70s possible.

That cold front will knock us back into the mid 50s on Wednesday under partly cloudy skies.

A more powerful cold front will creep toward us toward the end of the workweek. Before it gets here temperatures will surge. We are expecting highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Thursday and near-record heat on Friday.

That cold front may bring a few showers on Friday afternoon and Friday evening, and will bring sharply cooler weather this weekend.

Expect high temperatures only in the mid to upper 40s on Saturday and Sunday. Of course, that is a lot closer to where we should be for this time of the year.

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

