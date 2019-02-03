Officers honored for lifting car off trapped woman

Amhersy, NY (WKBW) — An Amherst Police Officer and three Buffalo Police Officers have been honored for their actions lifting a vehicle and freeing a woman who was trapped beneath it.

Amherst police say Amherst Officer Adam Karl and Buffalo Officers Joseph Walters, Charles Skipper and David Kimmins responded to a call of a woman trapped beneath a vehicle in a Main Street parking lot.

When officers arrived only the woman’s head was visible, which was right behind the passenger side front tire.

The officers and several civilians were able to lift the car while another officer pulled the woman out.

Officer Karl, who is also the Main Transit Fire Chief, then provided first aid until EMS arrived.

The woman was transported to ECMC where she was listed in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable.

The woman is expected to make a full recovery.

Officer Karl received the Merit Award while the three Buffalo Police Officers were awarded Chief’s letter of Commendation.