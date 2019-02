VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Firefighters responded to a working house fire in the 1800 block of Wingate Court.

The call for the fire came in at 8:33 p.m.

Units are currently on the scene, still working to get the fire under control.

Officials say the house was vacant and being remodeled.

There is no report of injuries and the fire was deemed under control by 8:55 p.m.

There is no further information at this time.

