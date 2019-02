NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to an apartment fire in the 9500 block of 20th Bay Street, in the Ocean View section of the city.

According to officials, it took 30 minutes to get fire control at the apartment. The building was unoccupied, and no civilians were injured.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries.

The fire’s cause is under investigation, and Fire Marshals are on the scene.

This is a developing story.