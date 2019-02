VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man was taken to the hospital after being shot early Sunday morning.

Dispatch received a call for a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of Baker Road at 1:43 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound, who was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information or motive known at this time.

Anyone with information in this crime is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.