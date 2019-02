Accomack Co., Va. – Onancock Volunteer Fire Department responded to a Working Commercial Structure Fire at 26000 block of Savageville Road.

When units arrived on scene they found a 40′ x 80′ automotive garage fully involved with extension to multiple vehicles.

Multiple attack lines to achieve fire control were stretched out.

There were no injuries reported and no further information is available at this time.

