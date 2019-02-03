14-year-old shot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning in the 800 block of Dana Rae Court.

According to officials, dispatch received a call around 11:30 a.m. for a shooting at this location. Officers got on scene and met with a 14-year-old

boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Police were told that the boy was outside and heard gunshots when he was struck.

The boy was taken to the hospital by ambulance and receiving treatment for a non-life threatening condition.

There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Newport News Police.