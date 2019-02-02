Va. Attorney General calls for Governor Northam’s resignation amid EVMS yearbook photo fallout

Va. Attorney General Mark Herring is calling for Gov. Northam to resign amid the EVMS yearbook photo that has now made national news.

The statement Va. Attorney General Mark Herring has released reads:

“It is no longer possible for Governor Northam to lead our Commonwealth and it is time for him to step down. I have spoken with Lieutenant Governor Fairfax and assured him that, should he ascend to the governorship, he will have my complete support and commitment to ensuring his success and the success of our Commonwealth.”

Additionally, Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax has broken his silence on the recent events involving Governor Ralph Northam and the EVMS yearbook photo.

In Lt. Gov. Fairfax’s statement, he addresses the disappointment and shock that he has for the images and that he believes the photos are examples of how there is still a painful scourge that haunts the country.

The statement also goes to mention that Gov. Northam has personally reached out to him and apologized. However, Lt. Gov. Fairfax states that there will be no condoning of the behavior presented in the photographs.

“While his career has been marked by service to children, soldiers, and constituents, I cannot condone the actions from his past that, at the very least, suggest a comfort with Virginia’s darker history of white supremacy, racial stereotyping, and intimidation.” said In Lt. Gov. Fairfax.

He goes on to explain that the country needs leaders that can unite the country in such a critical and defining moment in Virginia history.

In a statement released on February 1 in regards to death threats being sent to Delegate Kathy Tran, Lt. Gov. Fairfax addressed Gov. Northam’s ability to restore a level of civility.

“Governor Northam is a highly-respected doctor who has served our country and Commonwealth in war and peace. The attacks on his character and medical judgement in response to policy differences are disgraceful and they must end.”

