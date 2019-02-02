The Locker Room Show | February 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this week's edition of the award-wining Locker Room Show, News 3 gives you an extended behind the scenes look at Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta.

Wink brings you fresh content from local gridiron greats hailing from Virginia, and a youngster, Micah Kiser, making an impact for the Rams like he did at UVA.

In the second block of the show, Mitch updates the Redskins coaching staff shakeups from the past week, including the hiring of Rob Ryan. News 3 had the first TV interview with Ryan following the Redskins announcement of his signing.