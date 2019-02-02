Lanes reopen after single-vehicle crash closes northbound lanes of CBBT

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – All lanes of traffic are now open after a crash closed all northbound lanes on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Saturday morning.

According to Chief of Police Edward Spencer, the crash occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. when a pick-up truck drove off the road, overcorrected and then wrecked. The crash occurred near the Fisherman Inlet Bridge, heading north.

The truck’s driver was checked out by emergency medical services, but was not taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story.