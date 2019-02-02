President Trump approves North Carolina disaster declaration after Michael

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that a major disaster exists in the state of North Carolina, and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Tropical Storm Michael.

The counties named in his declaration were Alamance, Brunswick, Caswell, Chatham, Dare, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Granville, Hyde, Iredell, McDowell, Montgomery, Orange, Person, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Vance and Yadkin.

Federal funding is available to state and local governments, as well as certain private nonprofit organizations, on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities.

Michael swept across a large swathe of the United States between October 10 and October 12, killing at least 32 people across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.