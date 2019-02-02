Portsmouth Police searching for suspect in restaurant robbery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit are investigating a commercial robbery that occurred Friday night.

Dispatch received a 911 call at 9:23 p.m. for a robbery at the China Moon restaurant, located in the 4800 block of George Washington Highway. A man wearing a mask and a white long-sleeved shirt under a black short-sleeved shirt entered the business and demanded money.

The suspect pointed his finger in the shape of a gun at the clerk, took money and fled on foot towards the east.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.