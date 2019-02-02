Click to watch: Gov. Northam speaks after saying it wasn’t him in racist photo, not resigning

Plane loses engine power and crashes in Currituck County

Posted 8:24 pm, February 2, 2019, by , Updated at 09:07PM, February 2, 2019

Photo courtesy: Currituck Co. Fire & Rescue

Currituck Co., N.C. – A single-engine small plane lost power to it’s engine and crashed in the marsh off of “Knight’s Point” on Knotts Island Saturday.

Fire and EMS units got there around 5:30 p.m., to find the small private aircraft intact, but inverted.

The pilot was the only person on board the Cessna aircraft and he is reported to have no injuries. He was was assisted back onto dry land by emergency personnel using a ladder, officials said.

There is currently no word on any damages made to the private plane.

The flight started from the Suffolk Executive Airport in Suffolk, and experienced mechanical trouble while flying near the island.

The crash is under investigation by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the National Transportation Safety Board.