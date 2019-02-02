Photos: Fun at the Virginia Beach Polar Plunge 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – News 3 was out with many of you Saturday at the Virginia Beach Polar Plunge!

Events kicked off Friday, February 1 with the Cool School Challenge. Saturday started with the SunTrust Dash & Splash Challenge, which were four mile and one mile runs. There was a costume contest and parade down the boardwalk as well along with the Plunge Marketplace which featured local artisans, frosty beverages, live music, free Wawa hot chocolate and coffee!

Finally, the big finale was a dip in the Atlantic Ocean for the Polar Plunge!

In 2018 the event raised $1.185 million and since 1993 Special Olympics Virginia has used the over $13 million raised through the polar plunge to help its organization.

We want to see your photos from the fun day! Email them to pics@wtkr.com or click below.