Gov. Northam says EVMS yearbook photo not him, admits to separate blackface instance

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said he was not in the EVMS yearbook photo that has now made national news.

The photo appears on his yearbook page from 1984 and in it one person appears in blackface and the other in a KKK robe. Northam said Saturday that after he reflected about the photo he has no memory of the party or costumes and that he was not in it. He also added that when the photo surfaced Friday that was the first time he ever saw it because he did not purchase a yearbook or contribute to it.

Northam added that he would have remembered because he has a very good recollection of an occasion when he did appear in blackface. He said he previously participated in a dance competition in San Antonio, Texas. At this event he “darkened his face” and dressed as Michael Jackson.

In his address Saturday Northam said he, “hopes people would see the contrast in (him) dressing up as Michael Jackson in blackface for a dance competition vs a KKK costume next to a person in blackface.”

LIVE: @GovernorVA says he is not either of the people in the EVMS yearbook photo and added he did "darken his face" that same year in a dance competition dressing as Michael Jackson https://t.co/rhGpyLAT1h pic.twitter.com/nbymsWI2gM — WTKR News 3 (@WTKR3) February 2, 2019

He also said he is “collecting information” on the photo, and hopes to have more information in the coming days.

Saturday morning EVMS President Richard V. Homan released a statement addressing the yearbook page, click here to read the full statement.

Northam said he will not be resigning and added he hopes Virginians can “accept his word.”

For full coverage on Gov. Northam’s yearbook photo controversy, click here.