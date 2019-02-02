Gloucester Co. officials work to identify suspicious driver reportedly approaching students at bus stop

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. – The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after receiving reports that an unknown person was attempting to speak to middle school students while they waited for the bus.

According to the sheriff’s office, at about 6:30 a.m. Friday, an unknown subject stopped in a light-colored car and reportedly said “come here” to a student. The reported incident occurred in the 9600 block of Spring Branch Drive.

The student did not respond to the subject, and according to the sheriff’s office, when they returned to their residence the vehicle quickly left the area.

The unknown vehicle is described as a silver or grey sedan, with one headlight out and tinted windows. There is currently no description of the driver of the vehicle, as it was still dark outside, but the student said the driver’s voice sounded like a man’s.

The sheriff’s office asks all parents and students to remain aware of their surroundings and report any unusual or suspicious incidents to the sheriff’s office immediately.

The incident remains under investigation, and the sheriff’s office is working to identify the vehicle and the driver.