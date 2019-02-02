First Warning Forecast: Milder with a spotty shower possible Sunday

Temperatures will dip into the 30s overnight under mostly clear skies.

Warmer Sunday with temperatures in the mid and upper 50s. Expect more cloud cover. An area of low pressure will skirt off the coast. This could give us some showers mainly in the Albermarle, but some could reach coastal Virginia by the evening. Giving it a 30 percent chance and we will continue to monitor it.

Highs in the mid 50s to start the work week. Even warmer on Tuesday with highs in the mid and upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

A big drop in temperatures Wednesday. Highs will only reach the low 50s. A better chance to see wet weather on Thursday, with highs in the low and mid 60s. Not too bad for the first couple days of February.

Even milder Friday with another chance for some wet weather. Highs will top out in the mid and upper 60s. Cold front moves through Friday night bringing a big cool down for Saturday. Highs in the mid 40s and as of now looking dry.