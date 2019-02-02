× Cycle of seduction; A local sex trafficking survivor’s story

NORFOLK, Va. – It’s a business built on suffering and it’s happening right here in Hampton Roads. We are talking about human sex trafficking.

Monica Charleston was trafficked for years up and down the East Coast, starting when she was just 15-years-old. She tells News 3 she was taken advantage of by a man who promised her fame and safety.

“You could leave, but he was going to find you. You could leave, but what were you going to do?” sex trafficking survivor, Monica Charleston told News 3’s Erin Miller.

In Hampton Roads local investigations said the number of human trafficking cases has gone up over the past year, but they are also making more arrests.

“We will run leads down until we exhaust every possible avenue,” Lamonea said.

