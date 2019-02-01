Williamsburg’s Be Kind campaign inspiring change through meaningful engagement

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Have you heard about the Be Kind campaign?

The initiative out of Williamsburg is designed to inspire meaningful change in the region’s schools, local governments, businesses and neighborhoods through both random and intentional acts of kindness.

The group’s efforts are already gaining traction on social media and even have the stamp of approval from Richmond. Gov. Ralph Northam recently issued a proclamation declaring Feb. 10 – 16, 2019 International Random Acts of Kindness Week across the Commonwealth.

“We are so excited to have the support of the governor and his administration in our efforts to promote a culture where Virginia’s schools, localities, businesses, organizations and citizens can come together to encourage acts of kindness in the Commonwealth. The most simplistic act of kindness can create a ripple effect that exponentially impacts those directly and indirectly involved in a very positive and lasting way,” says Heather Hall, 2019 LEAD ambassador for community engagement.

The WMBGkind initiative is mirrored after a similar program created in Anaheim, Ca. in 2010. Mayoral candidate Tom Tait ran for election on a platform of kindness and won by a large margin. During his two consecutive terms in office, he implemented several neighborhood programs and initiated a challenge within the city’s elementary schools to perform A Million Acts of Kindness.

“We are inviting leaders within the community including education, non-profit, businesses, government officials, civic and faith-based leaders to help make the Greater Williamsburg area the next City of Kindness,” says Matthew Williams, 2019 LEAD Class President.

You can learn more about the Williamsburg Be Kind campaign here.