Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WTKR - News 3 This Morning has it out for Saints fan Jessica Larche.

Our bubbly news anchor was the only one who picked the Los Angeles Rams to win the Super Bowl over the New England Patriots.

Blaine, Erica, Kristen and Myles all think New England, who is in their third consecutive Super Bowl, will win on Sunday.

Watch the Super Bowl on News 3 Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

For more on the Super Bowl, plus exclusive coverage from our Sports Director Adam Winkler, click here.