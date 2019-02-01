Virginia Zoo admission half off all throughout February

NORFOLK, Va. – It might be cold outside, but the Virginia Zoo is giving you a good reason to stop by!

The Zoo is offering half off regular admission throughout the entire month of February.

The World of Reptiles, which opened in June 2018, offers visitors a chance to get up close and personal with many exotic reptiles and amphibians in an indoor heated environment. See Siamese crocodiles, newborn frilled dragons and learn about the life cycle of frogs in the Frog Lab.

Every Saturday at 11:30 a.m., the Zoo’s Reptile Keepers give a Keeper Chat at the Siamese crocodile exhibit.

The offer is valid on regular Zoo admission only and cannot be combined with any other discounts. It is not valid on events or education programs.

Tickets may be purchased at the Zoo’s ticket booth or online here.

Online ticket purchases will be valid only through February 28.