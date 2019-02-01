“Upscale market with community feel”: Norfolk to now have downtown grocery option

NORFOLK, Va. – With tables and an open-air theme, the Chesapeake Bay Market is slated to open May 1, 2019, bringing an easily accessible grocery and food market option to those located in the heart of Norfolk.

According to officials with the market, it will be located at 300 East Main Street. They describe it as an “upscale market with a community feel.”

Farm-to-table private entrepreneurs will reportedly be partnering with an entity on the Eastern Shore that will send fresh food to Norfolk. Farmers of this entity will bring their products to a plant, which will then ship the fresh products to Norfolk constantly.

Officials added that on a daily to every other day basis – fresh meat, fish produce and prepared food will be available. They also say that 20 jobs will initially be offered by the area but that more positions may be created as they look to expand.

The investors said they may even partner with TCC to get students involved in their vision, hoping to instill leadership and other skills in the students who may work here.

The location at 300 East Main Street is 5000 square feet. They hope to open up the space to allow outdoor entities and seating in a rustic setting.

One of the consultants, Ron Dennis, worked with Farm Fresh when it was located downtown.

Previously, News 3 told you about two women, calling themselves the Grocery Girls running a movement, “Wanted Urban Grocer” to get a store added Downtown.

