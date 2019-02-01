“The Chef of Love” gives tips for your big game party on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef Jernard Wells, aka "The Chef of Love," joins us from Atlanta with ideas for delicious dishes like barbecue stuffed jalapeno poppers, spinach bacon ranch dip and more. To learn more visit www.bordencheese.com.