Super bowl 53 dog bowl at Norfolk’s first indoor dog park

NORFOLK, Va.- The dog bowl was held at Norfolk’s first indoor dog park Dog Perk to let the dogs predict who the super bowl 53 winners will be.

The teams were divided into the Pawtriots and the Los Angeles Ruffs.

Watch the video to see who they picked.

Dog Perk opens on Monday February 4th. Prior to bringing your dog to play each dog will have to be registered at their sister company Dog town, pass a temperament test and be up to date on all vaccinations.

There is an option for single day admission to the facility or you can purchase a monthly membership.