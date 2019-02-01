Suffolk Police searching for 7 juveniles involved in breaking and entering

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying juveniles involved in a commercial breaking and entering.

According to police, the incident happened Monday at 4:46 p.m. Seven juveniles entered the GSE Group warehouse, located in the 1000 block of Obici Industrial Boulevard, through the rear door of the business.

They then ransacked the warehouse and office, stealing a variety of items including toys, handbags, shirts, a laptop and various office supplies.

If you or someone you know has any information in this case or can identify the juveniles, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.