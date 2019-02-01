Police: Elizabeth City homeowner shoots man twice during attempted robbery

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – A suspected robber was reportedly met with gunfire from a homeowner when he tried breaking into a house Friday morning in the 400 block of Bell Street around 6:30 a.m.

Officials say they have arrested Tyrell Johnson, 38, who fled the scene and went to Albemarle Sentara Hospital for his two gunshot wounds.

The homeowner allegedly heard Johnson breaking in through the backdoor of his home and confronted him with a firearm.

Charges against Johnson are still pending.

This is still an active investigation and the Elizabeth City Police Department says anyone with information on this case can call the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.