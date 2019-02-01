Norfolk Police searching for suspect after Motel 6 armed robbery

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is searching for a suspect after the Motel 6 on 4th View Street was robbed early Friday morning.

According to police, around 2 a.m., an unknown man entered the Motel 6 at 9601 4th View Street armed with a gun. He demanded money, then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There were no injuries. Police say the suspect is described as a black man, last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with a hood, tan hat and blue jeans.

If you or someone you know can identify this man, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.