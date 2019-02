CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a structure fire Friday night.

The call came in at 6:52 p.m. for a structure fire in the 4300 block of Emporia Court.

The fire was marked under control by 7:26 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Emporia Avenue was closed from Sparrow Road to Fontana Avenue because of the fire. Chesapeake Traffic gave no estimated time for reopening.