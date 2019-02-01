Hampton school bus involved in hit-and-run crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a Hampton school bus Friday morning.

According to police, at 8:28 a.m., Newport News Police responded to the 700 block of 23rd Street and met with the bus driver, a 77-year-old Hampton man. The bus was parked when a gold sedan struck the bus’ rear left corner. The sedan’s driver then fled the scene.

The driver, a bus attendant and a 10-year-old juvenile were the only three people on the bus at the time, and there were no reported injuries.

Hampton Public Schools said that the bus was en route to Tucker-Capps Elementary School when it was struck.