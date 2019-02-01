Hampton Roads theaters to help celebrate 80th anniversary of ‘Gone with the Wind’

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Multiple theaters in the Hampton Roads area are helping to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the iconic 20th Century movie ‘Gone with the Wind.’

Regal MacArthur Center Stadium 18, AMC Lynnhaven 18 at Lynnhaven Mall, AMC Hampton Towne Center 24 in Virginia Beach and Cinemark City Center in Newport News will be showing the movie at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on February 28. The same theaters will also show the film on March 3.

Written by Margret Mitchell and hitting theaters in 1939, ‘Gone with the Wind’ captivated American audiences and portrayed the Civil War through the eyes of Scarlett O’Hara (Vivien Leigh, in her Oscar-winning role) and her love interest Rhett Butler (Clark Gable).

Worldwide, it collected over $400 million in gross profits. At the time, IMDB estimates that the film’s budget was about $4 million.

Learn more about the movie and 80th Anniversary celebration here.