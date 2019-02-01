× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Big warming trend starts today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Big warm up on the way… Expect temperatures in the 20s this morning, about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. Highs will reach the upper 40s today, near normal for this time of year and almost 20 degrees warmer than yesterday. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with an isolated shower possible. Expect light south and SW winds.

The warm up will continue for the weekend. Highs will warm to into the low and mid 50s on Saturday and into the mid and upper 50s on Sunday. We will see partly cloudy skies this weekend with slim rain chances.

We will climb into the 60s next week, almost 20 degree above normal for this time of year. Clouds will return for early next week with rain moving in by midweek.

Today: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 1st

1948 Winter Storm: 10.1″ Snow – Richmond

2007 Minor Snow South Central VA, Northeast NC

